Ajit Pawar meets Fadnavis after son is linked to Rs 300-crore Pune land deal

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Friday met chief minister Devendra Fadnavis at the latter’s official residence Varsha, a day after a company linked to Pawar’s eldest son Parth Pawar came under scrutiny in connection with an alleged illegal land transaction in Pune worth around Rs 300 crore.

Pawar was accompanied by senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare at the half-hour meeting, which government sources described as “informal but significant”. The meeting came just hours after the Maharashtra government ordered a high-level probe into the deal and suspended two revenue officials accused of irregularities.

According to media reports, the controversy centres on the sale of about 40 acres of mahar watan (state-owned) land in the Mundhwa area of Pune. The plot was allegedly transferred to a firm identified as Amadea Enterprises LLP, which has been linked in media reports to Parth Pawar. The land’s market value is estimated at around Rs 1,800 crore, though the deal was reportedly executed for roughly Rs 300 crore.

The government on Thursday ordered an inquiry headed by revenue department additional chief secretary Vikas Kharge, following initial findings that suggested violations of land laws governing the sale of mahar watan property. A sub-registrar and a tehsildar involved in processing the registration have been suspended, and an FIR registered against multiple individuals allegedly connected to the transaction.

Fadnavis told reporters that the allegations were “prima facie very serious” and said his government would take “strict action if wrongdoing is confirmed”. “No one will be spared if the inquiry establishes violations,” he said.