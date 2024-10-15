Akhilesh attacks Yogi govt, suggests name change for UP governor's residence

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav has criticised the Yogi Adityanath-led government and suggested a name change for the Uttar Pradesh governor's residence.

He said the name of Uttar Pradesh governor's residence should be changed from Raj Bhavan to 'Seva Bhavan'.

Yadav posted on 'X' a 10-second video of some construction activities going on outside the Raj Bhavan and asked whether the work was being carried out with all approvals.

Yadav expressed hope that the new construction at Raj Bhavan commenced only after securing approval for the plans, adhering to all standards. He insisted that until the construction is finished, authorities like the Lucknow Development Authority should display the approved plans publicly. This would encourage legal compliance in construction projects.