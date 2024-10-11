Defiant Akhilesh garlands JP's bust in Lucknow, urges Nitish to pull out of NDA

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav on Friday garlanded a bust of Jayaprakash Narayan mounted atop a vehicle outside his residence, where hundreds of party workers had gathered after authorities blocked his visit to the JP International Centre citing security concerns.

The late JP, as the socialist leader and fierce critic of the 1975 Emergency was known, has emerged as the latest centre of the tussle between the ruling BJP and the opposition party.

Yadav also appealed to Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar to withdraw support to the NDA, saying the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh stopped 'samajwadis' from paying tributes to Narayan, a socialist ideologue, and asserting that the JD(U) chief owes his political emergence to the JP movement.

On Friday morning, he slammed the BJP government in the state for putting up barricades near his house on Vikramaditya Marg here to prevent 'samajwadis' from visiting the site and garlanding JP Narayan's statue on his birth anniversary.

SP workers had assembled outside Yadav's residence as ambiguity remained over Yadav's scheduled visit to the Jayaprakash Narayan International Centre (JPNIC).

At around 10.30 am, a bust of Narayan mounted on a vehicle was garlanded by Yadav on the road packed with SP workers, several of them donning red caps and raising slogans and party flags.

"On the birth anniversary of Jayaprakash Narayan ji, we go to the JPNIC museum to celebrate. But I don't know why this government stops us. This blockade by the BJP is not the first. It has blocked all good work," Yadav said.