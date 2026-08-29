Akhilesh cautions UP voters against possible repeat SIR ahead of elections

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday warned that another Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls could be conducted in Uttar Pradesh before next year’s assembly elections, alleging that the exercise might be used to prepare a fresh voter list.

Addressing a press conference at the SP headquarters, the former chief minister urged people to remain vigilant. His remarks came months after the Election Commission conducted an SIR in the state to verify and update voter details, identify eligible electors and remove ineligible or duplicate entries.

“I want to caution the people of Uttar Pradesh that before the election, they will conduct another SIR. You have seen what has happened in this SIR. When the election comes, they will conduct another SIR and prepare a new voter list. Therefore, remain alert to their conspiracies,” Yadav said.

The SP chief has previously raised concerns that genuine electors could be excluded during the revision process. He has repeatedly asked people to ensure that their names and personal details are correctly recorded in the electoral rolls.

Yadav’s comments formed part of a wider attack on the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government over inflation, law and order, public assets and the protection of the Constitution.

He criticised the arrangements made for free bus travel for women during Raksha Bandhan, claiming that reports and photographs from different parts of the state showed that the facilities provided were inadequate.

Yadav also targeted the government over the Jayaprakash Narayan International Centre in Lucknow, describing it as a place of emotional significance for socialists. He alleged that several public assets had been sold to private entities.

The state government recently handed over the operation and maintenance of the JPNIC to private operators for 30 years, with the possibility of extending the arrangement by another 25 years.