SP pledges to block SIR at every booth ahead of UP assembly polls

The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Tuesday sharply criticised the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process of electoral rolls in Uttar Pradesh, alleging that it is being used as a political tool to influence election outcomes. The party vowed to resist the exercise across the state, promising to block it “at every booth.”

SP MP Virendra Singh accused authorities of attempting to replicate tactics used in Bihar, where SIR was implemented for the first time and allegedly exploited due to low public awareness. “They are trying to adopt an unsuccessful method to win elections through SIR. Earlier in Bihar, many could not understand their tactics, which allowed them to succeed. However, in Uttar Pradesh, we will not let them succeed and will stop them at every booth,” Singh told IANS.

Singh also said that internal party discussions are focused on preparations for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. “The main agenda is to discuss the strategy for the upcoming 2027 elections and how the government will be cornered during the forthcoming Budget Session of Parliament. A meeting will be held on both issues, during which senior leaders will provide guidance,” he added.