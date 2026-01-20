SP pledges to block SIR at every booth ahead of UP assembly polls
SP MP Virendra Singh accuses authorities of copying Bihar’s SIR tactics, allegedly exploiting low public awareness
The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Tuesday sharply criticised the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process of electoral rolls in Uttar Pradesh, alleging that it is being used as a political tool to influence election outcomes. The party vowed to resist the exercise across the state, promising to block it “at every booth.”
SP MP Virendra Singh accused authorities of attempting to replicate tactics used in Bihar, where SIR was implemented for the first time and allegedly exploited due to low public awareness. “They are trying to adopt an unsuccessful method to win elections through SIR. Earlier in Bihar, many could not understand their tactics, which allowed them to succeed. However, in Uttar Pradesh, we will not let them succeed and will stop them at every booth,” Singh told IANS.
Singh also said that internal party discussions are focused on preparations for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. “The main agenda is to discuss the strategy for the upcoming 2027 elections and how the government will be cornered during the forthcoming Budget Session of Parliament. A meeting will be held on both issues, during which senior leaders will provide guidance,” he added.
Earlier this month, SP national president Akhilesh Yadav had launched a sharp attack on both the Election Commission and the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government over the draft electoral rolls, alleging that the exercise was a “conspiracy” aimed at selectively removing votes from certain communities to benefit the ruling party.
Addressing reporters, Yadav said that while no political party initially opposed the SIR process, concerns grew after the draft list was released. “As feared, nearly three crore votes have been cut. Earlier, before the draft even came out, chief minister Yogi Adityanath had claimed that four crore votes would be deleted. When no one had any data, how did the chief minister know this?” Yadav questioned, casting doubt on the credibility of the Election Commission if such claims by BJP leaders were to be taken at face value.
The SP’s protests come amid heightened political tension in the state, with parties closely watching the SIR process and its potential impact on voter rolls ahead of the next assembly elections.
With IANS inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines