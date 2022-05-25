Akhilesh, Keshav Maurya in verbal spat in UP Assembly

At this, Yogi Adityanath stood up and asked both leaders to sit down. He told Akhilesh Yadav that the entire house had listened to his hour-long speech with rapt attention and he should also listen to others instead of making a running commentary.



"Every government does development and there is nothing wrong in talking about it. You are a senior leader and should learn to listen and use language which is not disrespectful," he said.