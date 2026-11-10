Akhilesh attacks BJP over poor people collecting leftover diya oil in Ayodhya

Reacting to the incident on X on Monday, Yadav promised that an SP government would provide mustard oil through the public distribution system so that poor and deprived families would not have to face such humiliation.

He also accused BJP workers of mistreating women and demanded that the National Commission for Women take cognisance of the alleged incident and initiate appropriate action.

Yadav further criticised the BJP over its treatment of women and referred to previous incidents in Uttar Pradesh, alleging that the ruling party had repeatedly disrespected them. He claimed that public anger against the BJP was growing and predicted that women and young voters would play a significant role in the next electoral contest.

Responding to the allegations, Ayodhya mayor Girish Pati Tripathi defended the civic administration, saying arrangements had been made to distribute oil and sweets among needy people and residents of slum areas ahead of the celebrations.

"We are aware of this and have, this year too, distributed oil and sweets in slums and among the needy. This time, I too was especially careful about this and oversaw this distribution. Yet, such things happen," Tripathi told PTI.

The mayor also acknowledged the difficulty of preventing people from collecting leftover oil, explaining that removing millions of earthen lamps immediately after the celebrations was challenging because many were still burning. He said the administration needed to find a more effective solution.

In a subsequent post on X, Yadav outlined his party's broader plans for Ayodhya, promising transparent administration, improved pilgrimage facilities and measures to restore the city's religious and cultural significance.

He also pledged to provide oil and ghee through the ration system, support traditional boatmen and protect the interests of local communities.

The SP chief further alleged that outside contractors had benefited at the expense of local residents and promised to scrutinise land records and investigate alleged irregularities in the city's circle-rate system if his party came to power.

Yadav also said his party would take legal action against individuals who insult religious figures or attempt to disturb communal harmony.

With the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections approaching, the controversy has triggered a political exchange between the SP and BJP, with both sides presenting contrasting accounts of the arrangements and events surrounding Ayodhya's Deepotsav celebrations.

With PTI inputs