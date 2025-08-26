Akhilesh backs Sudershan Reddy, calls 9 Sep VP polls ‘fight for justice’

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday, 26 August, met Opposition vice-presidential nominee and former Supreme Court judge V. Sudershan Reddy, calling the election “a battle for justice and constitutional values, not just a contest for power”.

Lauding Reddy’s distinguished judicial career, Yadav said his commitment to the Constitution, law and citizens’ rights made him the “most suitable candidate” for the post. “At a time like this, who better than a judge to lead the fight for justice? We are confident that those who value fairness will heed their conscience and support him,” he told reporters.