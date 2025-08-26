Akhilesh backs Sudershan Reddy, calls 9 Sep VP polls ‘fight for justice’
SP chief accuses BJP of attempting to tie vice-president’s office to a “particular ideology,” calling it contrary to national interest
Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday, 26 August, met Opposition vice-presidential nominee and former Supreme Court judge V. Sudershan Reddy, calling the election “a battle for justice and constitutional values, not just a contest for power”.
Lauding Reddy’s distinguished judicial career, Yadav said his commitment to the Constitution, law and citizens’ rights made him the “most suitable candidate” for the post. “At a time like this, who better than a judge to lead the fight for justice? We are confident that those who value fairness will heed their conscience and support him,” he told reporters.
He accused the BJP of attempting to tie the vice-president’s office to a “particular ideology,” calling it contrary to national interest. “This is not about victory or defeat, it is about principle,” Yadav stressed.
Expressing confidence of a “historic mandate” for Reddy, Yadav thanked Congress leaders, including Pramod Tiwari and the party’s state unit, for uniting behind a candidate who, he said, symbolises constitutional values above partisan politics.
“We are exercising our democratic right to present an alternative. The vice-president’s office is a high constitutional post that must remain above party lines,” Yadav asserted.
