Akhilesh bats for ‘good’ AI, attacks BJP over Saharanpur mosque demolition

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday called for the use of artificial intelligence (AI) for the welfare of society, saying the technology could play a significant role in healthcare, agriculture and weather forecasting.

“Jo samaaj mein laaye achhaai, woh hai AI. AI se aaye achhaai” (AI is what brings goodness to society), Yadav told reporters, stressing that the technology should be deployed for constructive purposes.

Yadav said AI-based tools could help farmers secure better prices for their produce and protect crops by providing timely weather forecasts. He also accused the BJP of using AI-generated videos for what he described as “negative politics”.

“AI should be used for good, not for negative politics,” Yadav said, alleging that the ruling side was using government resources to create such content. He added that if the BJP produced AI-generated videos, the SP would respond with its own videos and songs.

Yadav also criticised the demolition of a mosque in Saharanpur, questioning the urgency with which the structure was razed.

He asked why the mosque had to be demolished within 12 hours when the high court and the Supreme Court were available to intervene. He alleged that the demolition was part of a “well-planned strategy and conspiracy”.

In a subsequent post on X, Yadav said the demolition had attracted international attention and alleged that it had damaged India's secular image.

He accused the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh and certain officials of being involved in the action and demanded that the identities of those responsible be made public.