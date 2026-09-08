Akhilesh bats for ‘good’ AI, attacks BJP over Saharanpur mosque demolition
SP chief targets BJP govt over economic issues, says it fails on inflation, jobs and investment
Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday called for the use of artificial intelligence (AI) for the welfare of society, saying the technology could play a significant role in healthcare, agriculture and weather forecasting.
“Jo samaaj mein laaye achhaai, woh hai AI. AI se aaye achhaai” (AI is what brings goodness to society), Yadav told reporters, stressing that the technology should be deployed for constructive purposes.
Yadav said AI-based tools could help farmers secure better prices for their produce and protect crops by providing timely weather forecasts. He also accused the BJP of using AI-generated videos for what he described as “negative politics”.
“AI should be used for good, not for negative politics,” Yadav said, alleging that the ruling side was using government resources to create such content. He added that if the BJP produced AI-generated videos, the SP would respond with its own videos and songs.
Yadav also criticised the demolition of a mosque in Saharanpur, questioning the urgency with which the structure was razed.
He asked why the mosque had to be demolished within 12 hours when the high court and the Supreme Court were available to intervene. He alleged that the demolition was part of a “well-planned strategy and conspiracy”.
In a subsequent post on X, Yadav said the demolition had attracted international attention and alleged that it had damaged India's secular image.
He accused the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh and certain officials of being involved in the action and demanded that the identities of those responsible be made public.
Yadav said he would write to the President of India over what he described as a “malicious criminal act” and seek the strictest possible action against those responsible. He also alleged that the constitutional system in Uttar Pradesh had “completely broken down” under the BJP government and said he would appeal to the President to safeguard the constitutional order.
Yadav also targeted the BJP government over economic issues, alleging that it had failed to address inflation, create employment opportunities and attract investment.
He claimed that the government had made no significant mark on the international stage and warned that those who were not following the law today would eventually be held accountable.
“Even if any guilty person escapes today, they will not escape tomorrow,” he said in his X post.
The SP chief said his party would work to strengthen social harmony and ensure respect for all religions. He also urged party workers to remain vigilant against what he termed the BJP’s “communalism”, saying it begins with language and can subsequently manifest through actions.
Yadav also reiterated the SP’s demand for a caste census, arguing that representation, rights and respect should correspond to the population share of different communities.
“We also demand a caste census, so that rights and respect are granted according to the population. Reservation was there, reservation is there, and reservation will remain,” the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said.
He specifically referred to the Kushwaha, Shakya, Maurya and Saini communities, claiming that they account for a significant share of the population but have been underrepresented in official counts.
Yadav said these communities should be accurately counted and receive rights and representation commensurate with their population.
He also warned against what he described as a “tunnel-like” mindset among those conspiring against reservation.
Yadav further accused the BJP of being “bankrupt” and alleged that state assets were being sold for the benefit of people associated with the ruling establishment.
“Someone is selling major assets, while smaller ones are selling smaller items. Some are selling from Delhi, others from Lucknow. The public is now going to give treatment to these sellers,” he said.
Taking a swipe at the BJP over a recent cave-in on the Ganga Expressway in Unnao following heavy rain, Yadav said: “I would tell the BJP folks that if Maa Ganga calls, don't go via the Ganga Expressway.”
Yadav said the SP’s PDA — referring to Pichhda, Dalit and Alpsankhyak communities — was coming together around the issue of social justice.
He announced that the party had decided to seek a holiday on the occasion of Emperor Ashoka Jayanti. He also said work would be undertaken to build a memorial for Babu Jagdev Kushwaha at the riverfront.
Yadav’s remarks covered a range of issues, from the use of emerging technology and agricultural welfare to the Saharanpur mosque demolition, caste census, reservation, economic concerns and the SP’s broader political campaign around social justice.
With PTI inputs