Akhilesh hits out at Yogi’s promise of ‘one lakh jobs’ months before assembly polls

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday criticised Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath over his recent promise to provide jobs to one lakh youths in the coming months, questioning the timing of the announcement with the Assembly elections due early next year.

Speaking at a press conference at the SP headquarters, Yadav said the government had little time left to fulfil the promise as the model code of conduct would soon come into force.

“Now, with only a few days left, they are saying that one lakh jobs will be given. After January, the model code of conduct will come into force,” Yadav said.

The Uttar Pradesh assembly elections are scheduled to be held in early 2027.

Yadav also stepped up his attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing the ruling party of corruption and alleging that it had “failed the poor”.

Taking a dig at the BJP over allegations of theft of donations at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said the situation reflected a contradiction between the conduct of ordinary people and those allegedly involved in the theft.

“Outside temples, we see a large number of people asking for ‘daan’ (alms). But even a beggar never steals from inside a temple,” he said.

Yadav described the BJP as an “adharmi” (irreligious) party and alleged that those in power were pilfering offerings made to the divine.