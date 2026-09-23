Akhilesh condemns Ayodhya demolition drive, promises compensation

Yadav recalled earlier claims by BJP leaders that Ayodhya would be developed on a scale surpassing other religious destinations, including comparisons with Vatican City.

“But what we are seeing now is that poor people are being uprooted on a large scale. Their livelihood is being taken away and they are being treated with discrimination,” he alleged.

While acknowledging that the government could offer its justification for the demolitions, Yadav said authorities should have shown greater consideration towards affected residents. He alleged that several families were not given adequate opportunity to remove their belongings before their houses and shops were demolished.

“Their capital is invested in their houses. At least they should have been given an opportunity to remove the belongings from their homes,” he said.

Yadav said the government should compensate families for their losses. He assured those affected that a future Samajwadi government would provide compensation if the current administration did not.

He also accused the government of adopting what he described as a “bulldozer, demolition and destructive” approach towards laws, the Constitution, rules, and people’s rights and dignity.

His remarks come amid a wider political controversy over alleged theft and embezzlement of donations to the Ram temple. Yadav had raised the issue in June. The temple trust subsequently introduced organisational changes, including the creation of a CEO post, while an investigation into the allegations is underway.

Eight people have been arrested in connection with the case and are currently in jail, with the matter pending before a court.

With PTI inputs