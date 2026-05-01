Akhilesh invokes Buddha’s legacy, flags ‘threat’ to Constitution, democracy

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday invoked the teachings of Gautama Buddha to underline his political message, asserting that nations which have reached the pinnacle of progress have followed the Buddha’s path, even as he warned of “continuous threats” to India’s Constitution and democratic values.

Speaking on the occasion of Buddha Purnima at the party office in Lucknow, Yadav said, “Among the knowledge people have imparted from time to time, the greatest contribution has been that of Lord Buddha… The nations that stand at the pinnacle today have followed the path shown by Lord Buddha. The message he delivered has brought about a change.”

Addressing an audience that included Buddhist monks, he struck a more political note, saying, “There are forces which are posing a continuous threat to the Constitution given by Babasaheb Ambedkar and to democracy. I am confident that the ‘Baudh bhikshus’ will bless us to be successful.”