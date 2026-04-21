‘Padyatra is BJP’s Opposition rehearsal’: Akhilesh Yadav targets Adityanath

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday took a swipe at Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, calling his ‘Jan Aakrosh Mahila Padyatra’ “practice” for the BJP to sit in the Opposition.

Addressing a press conference, Yadav said, “This ‘padyatra’ was practice. It shows they will have to agitate like this when they sit in the Opposition. This is the first government which, while in power, is practising how to function as the Opposition.”

The march, held earlier in the day, began from the CM’s official residence on Kalidas Marg and culminated at the Uttar Pradesh assembly, in protest against the defeat of the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill aimed at implementing women’s reservation and increasing Lok Sabha seats.

Taking a broader dig, Yadav said it was unprecedented for a ruling party to struggle for legislation it had itself introduced. “Perhaps in history no government has fought so much for its own law. This is unprecedented,” he remarked.