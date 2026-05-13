Akhilesh Yadav mourns Prateek Yadav, says ‘he was a very good boy’

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday expressed deep sorrow over the death of his stepbrother Prateek Yadav, describing him as a “very good boy” who was determined to succeed through hard work.

Prateek Yadav, the younger son of late SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav and his second wife Sadhana Gupta, died in Lucknow on Wednesday morning at the age of 38. He was married to BJP leader Aparna Yadav.

He was taken to the Civil Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. Officials said the exact cause of death has not yet been confirmed and a post-mortem examination is underway.

Akhilesh Yadav visited the hospital following the news and spoke briefly to reporters about his memories of Prateek.

“I have seen him since childhood. It is unfortunate that he is no longer with us today,” the Samajwadi Party chief said.