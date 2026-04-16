Akhilesh Yadav questions Bill ‘haste’, says SP backs women’s quota

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday questioned the Centre’s “intent and haste” in pushing three key bills — on women’s reservation, a Constitutional amendment and delimitation — during the special session of Parliament, alleging that the move could disadvantage backward and marginalised women.

Participating in the debate, Yadav said his party “fully supports” women’s reservation but warned against what he termed an attempt to “shortchange” certain sections through the current framework. He insisted that a nationwide Census, particularly a caste-based enumeration, must be conducted before implementing the quota.

“We are in support of women’s quota but against any conspiracy to deprive backward and marginalised women of their rightful share,” he said.

The SP chief accused the BJP of turning women’s reservation into a political issue. “The government is trying to convert a national cause into a poll plank and hijack it,” he said, adding that the ruling party’s record on women’s representation remained inadequate despite being in power in multiple states.