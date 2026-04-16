Stalin issues ‘final warning’ to Centre, burns delimitation bill in protest

Tamil Nadu chief minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday stepped up his protest against the Centre’s proposed delimitation exercise, issuing what he described as a “final warning” while publicly burning a copy of the draft legislation.

Leading a demonstration in Namakkal, Stalin set fire to the proposed Delimitation Bill and hoisted a black flag, signalling strong resistance to the Centre’s plans. In a parallel gesture, a black flag was also raised outside his residence in Chennai as part of a coordinated statewide protest.

The chief minister had earlier called on citizens across Tamil Nadu to display black flags atop their homes, branding the proposed law as a “black law” that could undermine the state’s political representation.

The protests coincide with a special session of Parliament scheduled from 16 to 18 April, during which the Union government is expected to introduce key measures, including the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill and the Delimitation Bill. These proposals aim to redraw parliamentary constituencies and pave the way for implementing 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha.

In a video statement shared on social media, Stalin warned the Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi against proceeding with delimitation in a manner that disadvantages southern states.

He questioned whether constituency delimitation was being used to penalise states like Tamil Nadu that had successfully implemented population control measures. He also alleged that the proposed changes would disproportionately favour northern states and were being pursued without adequate consultation with state governments.