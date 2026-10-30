Akhilesh to join ‘Delhi Chalo’ rally; Rahul urges students to march

Akhilesh Yadav says the Samajwadi Party will join the INDIA bloc’s November 1 rally at Ramlila Maidan.

Rahul Gandhi appeals to students across political affiliations to join the ‘Delhi Chalo’ march.

INDIA bloc postpones its symbolic ‘public impeachment’ of CEC Gyanesh Kumar to 31 October due to rain.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday, 30 October said he would participate in the INDIA bloc’s 1 November rally in Delhi against alleged electoral irregularities and demanding the removal of chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

“We will go to Delhi on 1 November. We will also participate in the rally,” Yadav said at a press conference in Lucknow.

The rally, to be led by Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi at Ramlila Maidan, is part of the Opposition bloc’s campaign against alleged 'vote chori (theft)' and irregularities in electoral rolls.

Reiterating his appeal ahead of the mobilisation, Rahul Gandhi urged students across political affiliations to join the march, asking them not to be deterred by the possibility of police action.

In a video message shared on social media, Gandhi described the ‘Chalo Delhi Ramlila March’ as a movement to “save democracy, stop vote theft and protect the Constitution”, saying it was not the protest of any one political party but a march for the “soul of India”.