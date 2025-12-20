Akhilesh reiterates demand for Ahir Regiment in army, seeks military schools in UP
SP chief underscores historical and enduring significance of the demand, which has featured prominently in the party’s manifesto
In a heartfelt tribute to the indomitable spirit of India’s soldiers, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday renewed his long-standing call for the creation of an Ahir Regiment in the Indian Army, describing it as a fitting homage to the valor, dedication, and sacrifices of soldiers from the community.
Speaking at a press conference following a ceremony honouring ex-servicemen and veterans of the 1962 India-China war, Yadav underscored the historical and enduring significance of the demand, which has featured prominently in the Samajwadi Party’s manifesto.
“Today, as we pay homage to these brave soldiers who laid down their lives without a moment’s hesitation to safeguard the nation, we also renew our plea for an Ahir Regiment — for their honour and for the honour of the regiment itself,” Yadav asserted.
He added that the formation of regiments for other communities should be equally welcomed, emphasising inclusivity alongside recognition of valour.
The programme, Yadav noted, had been meticulously planned to honour the veterans, though it faced minor delays due to developments such as the Indigo airline crisis and the ongoing Parliament session. Expressing gratitude and reverence, he said, “It is my privilege to meet these heroes who have contributed to India’s freedom and continue to defend the motherland. Their courage inspires generations.”
Reflecting on the 1962 war with China, Yadav evoked the heroism of soldiers at Rezang La, where troops of the 13 Kumaon Regiment, vastly outnumbered, fought “till the last bullet and the last man” to defend Indian soil. “Each soldier faced overwhelming odds, confronting thousands of enemy troops, yet they held the line with unparalleled bravery,” he recalled, his voice heavy with admiration.
Taking a subtle dig at the Centre’s Agnipath scheme without naming it, Yadav lamented that “if soldiers are recruited for temporary jobs, moments like these to honour our veterans may not even be possible.”
Turning to the broader landscape of military education, Yadav pressed the Centre to establish more military schools, particularly in Uttar Pradesh, which currently has none. “At present, there are only five military schools in the country — two each in Rajasthan and Karnataka, and one in Himachal Pradesh. Military schools are distinct from Sainik schools, which Uttar Pradesh already has,” he clarified.
Calling on the government to act, Yadav said, “When both the Prime Minister and the defence minister hail from Uttar Pradesh, it is only fitting that military schools be set up across the state, in Lucknow, Etawah, Kannauj, and Varanasi, nurturing the next generation of brave Indian soldiers.”
By invoking the historic Rezang La battle and highlighting the sacrifices of soldiers past and present, Yadav wove a compelling narrative of courage, honour, and the enduring call for recognition — a reminder of India’s heroic legacy and the ongoing responsibility to nurture and celebrate it.
With PTI inputs
