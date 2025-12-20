Akhilesh reiterates demand for Ahir Regiment in army, seeks military schools in UP

In a heartfelt tribute to the indomitable spirit of India’s soldiers, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday renewed his long-standing call for the creation of an Ahir Regiment in the Indian Army, describing it as a fitting homage to the valor, dedication, and sacrifices of soldiers from the community.

Speaking at a press conference following a ceremony honouring ex-servicemen and veterans of the 1962 India-China war, Yadav underscored the historical and enduring significance of the demand, which has featured prominently in the Samajwadi Party’s manifesto.

“Today, as we pay homage to these brave soldiers who laid down their lives without a moment’s hesitation to safeguard the nation, we also renew our plea for an Ahir Regiment — for their honour and for the honour of the regiment itself,” Yadav asserted.

He added that the formation of regiments for other communities should be equally welcomed, emphasising inclusivity alongside recognition of valour.

The programme, Yadav noted, had been meticulously planned to honour the veterans, though it faced minor delays due to developments such as the Indigo airline crisis and the ongoing Parliament session. Expressing gratitude and reverence, he said, “It is my privilege to meet these heroes who have contributed to India’s freedom and continue to defend the motherland. Their courage inspires generations.”