Adityanath focusing on deletion of Hindu voters to spread fear: Akhilesh

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Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday accused Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of deliberately spreading fear by claiming that 1.27 crore Hindu voters' names had been deleted from electoral rolls during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), alleging that the statement was part of a larger political conspiracy.

Speaking to reporters at the Samajwadi Party office, Yadav questioned how Adityanath knew the religious identity of voters whose names were allegedly missing from the rolls and how he had obtained the figures from the Election Commission of India (ECI).

"How can a chief minister who has taken an oath make such a statement? It is also a mystery how the Election Commission gave him this information. How does he know that the names of 1.27 crore Hindu voters have been deleted?" Yadav asked.

He said that if the Samajwadi Party made a similar claim about the deletion of one crore voters belonging to its PDA (Pichhade, Dalit, Alpasankhyak) constituency, it would invite criticism. He also suggested that the ECI had pulled up Adityanath, claiming that the chief minister had since stopped repeating the figure of 1.27 crore in his speeches.

"I have been listening to his speeches, and he is no longer talking about it," Yadav said.