All INDIA bloc candidates to fight UP bypolls on ‘cycle’ symbol

INDIA bloc candidates will contest all nine seats in the upcoming bypolls on his party's election symbol 'cycle', Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav announced on Wednesday, 23 October.

He said the alliance's decision was not informed by any seat-sharing math but its pursuit of victory.

"Congress and Samajwadi Party are united and stand shoulder to shoulder for a big victory. India bloc is going to write a new chapter of victory in this by-election," Yadav said in a post on X.

"With this unprecedented cooperation and support, every worker of 'INDIA bloc' on all 9 Assembly seats is filled with new energy with the resolve to win," he added.