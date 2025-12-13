All Karnataka Congress MLAs to join Delhi ‘Vote Chori’ protest, says DK Shivakumar

All Congress legislators from Karnataka and more than 1,000 party workers will travel to Delhi to take part in the ‘Vote Chori’ protest at Ramlila Maidan on Sunday, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Shivakumar said the protest was aimed at strengthening the campaign led by Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha. He added that the movement had begun in Karnataka with a large convention at Freedom Park in Bengaluru and would now culminate in a major mobilisation in the national capital. On 14 December, concerned Indians across the country will come together at Ramleela Maidan to stand against Vote Chori.

“More than 1,000 party workers from Karnataka have already reached Delhi,” Shivakumar said, adding that leaders had travelled by train and air from across the state. He said over 100 MLAs and MLCs were expected to attend the event and confirmed that he too would be joining them.

Shivakumar said the protest was being spearheaded by the Indian National Congress leadership, with party president Mallikarjun Kharge also actively leading the agitation. He noted that similar campaigns had earlier been organised by Rahul Gandhi to raise public awareness, even after electoral setbacks.