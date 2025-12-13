All Karnataka Congress MLAs to join Delhi ‘Vote Chori’ protest, says DK Shivakumar
More than 1,000 party workers from Karnataka have already reached Delhi, the Karnataka deputy chief minister said
All Congress legislators from Karnataka and more than 1,000 party workers will travel to Delhi to take part in the ‘Vote Chori’ protest at Ramlila Maidan on Sunday, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said on Saturday.
Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Shivakumar said the protest was aimed at strengthening the campaign led by Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha. He added that the movement had begun in Karnataka with a large convention at Freedom Park in Bengaluru and would now culminate in a major mobilisation in the national capital. On 14 December, concerned Indians across the country will come together at Ramleela Maidan to stand against Vote Chori.
“More than 1,000 party workers from Karnataka have already reached Delhi,” Shivakumar said, adding that leaders had travelled by train and air from across the state. He said over 100 MLAs and MLCs were expected to attend the event and confirmed that he too would be joining them.
Shivakumar said the protest was being spearheaded by the Indian National Congress leadership, with party president Mallikarjun Kharge also actively leading the agitation. He noted that similar campaigns had earlier been organised by Rahul Gandhi to raise public awareness, even after electoral setbacks.
Shivakumar underlined that block presidents, MLAs and MLCs had been asked to participate in the ‘Vote Chori’ campaign, which, he said, was about protecting democratic values and the rights of voters.
Referring to allegations raised during the Karnataka Assembly elections, he claimed there had been attempts to misuse power through certain organisations, adding that several officials had since been suspended.
“The Congress has always stood for democracy and the Constitution,” he said, adding that while election results may change, the party and its workers would continue to fight for the rights of the people.
Commenting on Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara’s recent remarks on bulldozing the houses of drug peddlers, Shivakumar said the statement reflected the minister’s experience and called for a broader discussion on similar actions taken elsewhere. He said he would address the issue of the Supreme Court’s order against such demolitions at a later time.
With IANS inputs
