Allahabad HC stays FIR against Rahul Gandhi in 'dual citizenship' case

The Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court has withheld its order directing registration of an FIR against Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi in connection with allegations regarding his nationality, and posted the matter for further hearing on April 20.

A bench of Justice Subhash Vidyarthi effectively paused the operation of its own judgment, which had been dictated in open court a day earlier directing that an FIR be lodged.

Order withheld before formal issuance

The court held back the verdict before it could be formally typed and signed, noting that Gandhi may be entitled to an opportunity to be heard before any final decision is taken.

In its April 17 order, uploaded later, the bench said it reconsidered the matter after coming across a Full Bench judgment in Jagannath Verma and others vs State of U.P. (2014).

Right to be heard cited

Relying on the 2014 ruling, the court observed that proceedings arising from the rejection of an application seeking registration of a case are open to revision, and in such proceedings, the prospective accused has a right to be heard.

Justice Vidyarthi noted that although the present petition was filed under provisions of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), the principle of hearing the proposed accused could still apply.

Matter posted for further hearing

The court has now listed the case for April 20 to hear arguments on whether notice should be issued to Gandhi before proceeding further.

During the hearing, the bench had posed a specific query to the petitioner and other counsel on whether issuing notice to the proposed accused was necessary.