If you want to hang us, we're ready: Venugopal on notice to cancel Rahul's LS membership

Congress general secretary K.C. Venugopal on Thursday criticised the move to initiate a “substantive motion” against Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and alleged that Opposition members were not getting “justice from the Chair” in the Lok Sabha.

His remarks came after BJP MP Nishikant Dubey said he had submitted a notice seeking action against Gandhi, demanding cancellation of his Lok Sabha membership and a lifetime bar on contesting elections over certain remarks made during the debate on the Union Budget.

“We are not bothered about any motions and if you want to hang us, we are ready for that also,” Venugopal said, reacting to the notice and the expunging of Gandhi’s remarks from the parliamentary record.

Congress alleges bias in proceedings

Venugopal said questions had been raised about why the Congress adopted an “extreme position” by submitting a notice for removal of the Lok Sabha Speaker earlier, asserting that the Opposition had not been getting a fair hearing.

“The answer is that we have not been getting justice from the Chair,” he said, alleging that the government was pressuring the presiding officers and limiting Opposition voices in the House.

He questioned the expunction of Gandhi’s remarks, claiming that statements made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on similar issues remained part of the official record.