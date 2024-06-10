Allegation against Amit Malviya brings divisions within Bengal BJP to the fore

BJP leader and the party's controversial IT cell chief and Bengal joint in-charge Amit Malviya has reportedly issued a legal notice and sought Rs 10 crore in civil damages on Monday against purported West Bengal RSS-BJP activist Santanu Sinha, who alleged that Malviya had "indulged in sexual exploitation of women", according to a statement made by Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate at a press conference, also on Monday.

Sinha, who is related to veteran West Bengal BJP leader and the party's former national secretary Rahul Sinha, and claims to be an RSS activist, first made the allegation in a Facebook post on Friday. In his legal notice, Malviya — whose claims about various nefarious activities by Opposition leaders have been frequently debunked — has sought the removal of Sinha's "false, and derogatory" post from social media.

Bengali media has been circulating a purported screenshot of the post, however, while numerous accounts supporting the state's ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) have amplified the news over the past two days. It is only with Shrinate's press conference to demand Malviya's resignation that the matter has drawn national attention.

On Friday, a reported Facebook post by Sinha said, “Is Amit Malviya still waiting in a five-star hotel in Kolkata for the Bengal leadership to supply him with beautiful women? Has the competition between the Bengal leadership about who will occupy the post of president by providing the most number of pretty women come to an end?