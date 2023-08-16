'Wrong facts', Pilot rubbishes Malviya's claims of his father ‘dropping bombs’ on Mizoram

Sachin Pilot on Tuesday took a dig at BJP IT cell in-charge Amit Malviya over the latter's tweet claiming that the Congress leader's father late Rajesh Pilot was rewarded for 'dropping bombs' in Mizoram capital Aizawl in 1966.

“Rajesh Pilot and Suresh Kalmadi were flying the Indian Air Force planes which dropped bombs on Mizoram's capital Aizawl on March 5, 1966. Later, both of them became Congress MPs and later ministers. It is clear that Indira Gandhi gave a place in politics to those who carried out air raids on their own people in the Northeast and gave them respect,” Malviya had posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Responding to Malviya, Pilot wrote on X: “You have the wrong dates, wrong facts. Yes, as an Indian Air Force pilot, my late father did drop bombs. But that was on erstwhile East Pakistan during the 1971 Indo-Pak war, and not, as you claim, on Mizoram on the March 5, 1966."