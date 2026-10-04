Alliance victory matters more than seat-sharing: Akhilesh Yadav

Akhilesh Yadav says the opposition alliance’s victory matters more than seat allocations as SP and Congress hold talks for the 2027 UP assembly polls

Yadav calls for unity to protect democracy, the Constitution and reservation, and to counter communalism

SP and Congress had won 37 and six Lok Sabha seats respectively in UP in 2024; they currently have 101 and two MLAs in the state assembly

Amid ongoing seat-sharing talks with the Congress ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday said the opposition alliance’s victory was more important than the number of seats allocated to individual parties.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister called for a united effort to protect democracy, the Constitution and reservation, saying the alliance should focus on its broader objective rather than differences over constituencies.

“When the objective is clear, there is hand-in-hand cooperation; when the destination is in sight, the journey becomes easier,” Yadav said in a post on X.

He said the key issue was not how many seats each alliance partner received or which party contested a particular constituency, but whether the alliance could emerge victorious.