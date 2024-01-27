Alliance with Congress off to a good start on 11 LS seats in UP: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday said his party's alliance with the Congress is "off to a good start", with 11 "strong" Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh.

The state sends 80 members to the lower house of Parliament, and Lok Sabha elections are due in April-May. "Our cordial alliance with the Congress is off to a good start with 11 strong seats. This trend will move forward with the winning equation. 'INDIA' team and 'PDA' strategy will change history," Yadav said in a post in Hindi on 'X'.