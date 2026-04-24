Amid heatwave, power woes, Delhi Congress launches ‘Behtar Delhi’ campaign
Puts forward list of demands which includes clearing garbage dumps across the city, ensuring 24x7 access to clean drinking water
As temperatures soar and concerns over power supply deepen, the Delhi unit of the Congress on Friday launched its ‘Behtar Delhi’ campaign, outlining a series of demands aimed at improving civic infrastructure and quality of life in the national capital.
Addressing a press conference, senior Congress leader and former Union urban development minister Ajay Maken took a swipe at the Narendra Modi government, accusing it of failing to strengthen urban infrastructure.
Maken also linked rural distress to growing pressure on cities, alleging that the weakening of schemes like MGNREGA would accelerate migration to cities.
“The way the Modi government has undermined MGNREGA will increase migration from villages, putting additional pressure on cities. People across different sections in urban areas face distinct challenges. The Youth Congress has recognised these issues and is working towards solutions,” he said.
He added that the campaign would not be limited to Delhi but expanded to other cities as well. “I congratulate the Youth Congress for this initiative and welcome such thinking,” Maken said.
Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav highlighted multiple civic concerns, ranging from pollution and waterlogging to water scarcity and electricity outages.
“In Delhi, problems like pollution, waterlogging and water shortage persist. Now, with the onset of summer, power cuts have added to people’s woes. The BJP government collects taxes but fails to provide basic services,” Yadav alleged.
Under the ‘Behtar Delhi’ campaign, the Congress has put forward a list of key demands, including:
Clearing garbage dumps across the city
Addressing chronic waterlogging
Ensuring 24x7 access to clean drinking water
Enhancing school security through CCTV surveillance
Implementing stricter anti-pollution measures
Relocating industrial units outside the city
Making the Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s accounts of the past 20 years public
Cutting down expenditure on advertisements and prioritising public welfare
The party warned that it would launch a wider agitation if these demands are not addressed.
Targeting the ruling BJP, Congress leaders said that despite the BJP being in power at all levels, Delhi has failed to meet the standards of a global city in terms of roads, healthcare, education and overall infrastructure.
They pointed out that waterlogging remains a recurring issue during the monsoon, while in winter, air pollution levels spike, turning the capital into a “gas chamber”.
Political observers say the Congress, which has been out of power in Delhi for over a decade, is attempting to regain lost ground after ceding space first to the Aam Aadmi Party and later to the BJP.
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