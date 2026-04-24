Amid heatwave, power woes, Delhi Congress launches ‘Behtar Delhi’ campaign

As temperatures soar and concerns over power supply deepen, the Delhi unit of the Congress on Friday launched its ‘Behtar Delhi’ campaign, outlining a series of demands aimed at improving civic infrastructure and quality of life in the national capital.

Addressing a press conference, senior Congress leader and former Union urban development minister Ajay Maken took a swipe at the Narendra Modi government, accusing it of failing to strengthen urban infrastructure.

Maken also linked rural distress to growing pressure on cities, alleging that the weakening of schemes like MGNREGA would accelerate migration to cities.

“The way the Modi government has undermined MGNREGA will increase migration from villages, putting additional pressure on cities. People across different sections in urban areas face distinct challenges. The Youth Congress has recognised these issues and is working towards solutions,” he said.