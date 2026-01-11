‘Notional’, not national clean air programme: Congress hits out at govt

The Congress on Sunday cited a new report to argue that air pollution in India has become a nationwide, structural crisis and accused the government of responding with policies that are “exceedingly ineffective and inadequate”.

The party called for a comprehensive overhaul of the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP).

Congress general secretary in charge of communications Jairam Ramesh said an analysis by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) confirmed what he described as India’s “worst-kept secret” — that air pollution affects large parts of the country and that government action has failed to match the scale of the problem.

Ramesh said the study, based on satellite data, found that nearly 44 per cent of India’s statutory towns — 1,787 out of 4,041 assessed — suffer from chronic air pollution, with annual PM2.5 levels exceeding national standards for at least five years between 2019 and 2024, excluding 2020.

Despite this, he said, only 130 cities are covered under the NCAP. Of these, 28 reportedly still lack continuous ambient air quality monitoring stations. Among the 102 cities with monitoring infrastructure, 100 recorded PM10 levels at 80 per cent or higher, he added. In effect, the NCAP currently covers just about 4 per cent of India’s chronically polluted towns.