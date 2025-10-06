Amid 'vote chori' jibes, Bihar polls in just two phases for first time in 20 years

For the first time in two decades, Bihar will go to the polls in just two phases — on 6 and 11 November — the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced on Monday, 6 October. The votes will be counted and results declared on 14 November, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar announced at a press conference in New Delhi.

The decision marks a significant shift from Bihar’s past electoral timelines. In the 2010 Assembly elections, polling was held in six phases. This was reduced to five phases in 2015, then three in 2020.

Back in 2005, Bihar polls had four phases. The new schedule is touted as further streamlining, as the ECI pushes for more compact elections, in part responding to recent criticism over prolonged polling during adverse weather conditions. However, it is important to note that the weather conditions in the stipulated schedule are far from adverse.

Anyway, the Commission had faced flak after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, which were spread across seven phases, making them the second-longest general elections in India's history after 1951–52.

That election was conducted amid a severe heatwave, with temperatures in several parts of the country soaring close to 50ºC, especially in May.

Voter turnout took a noticeable hit as a result. Acknowledging the miscalculation, then chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar had admitted, “Elections should have been completed a month earlier… They shouldn’t have been held in such hot weather… It is a big election that involves a lot of forces. There is a lot of movement. We cannot reduce the time taken for the process, but it could have been done earlier instead of in such heat.”