Amit Shah turning NDA into ‘National Defectors Alliance’: Jairam Ramesh
Congress leader says Shah engineering Opposition splits but will fail to secure a two-thirds Lok Sabha majority
Congress Rajya Sabha MP and general-secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh on Thursday cited the rebellions within Trinamool Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) to claim that Union home minister Amit Shah is determined to turn the NDA into a 'National Defectors Alliance' in a bid to secure a two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha. However, he asserted that Shah would not succeed in achieving that objective.
He also said the Congress leadership remains in constant touch with its allies to preserve Opposition unity and thwart Shah’s efforts.
Speaking to PTI-Bhasha, Ramesh said, “Amit Shah is clearly determined to transform the NDA (National Democratic Alliance) into a ‘National Defectors Alliance’. The reason is that he faced a major humiliation in the Lok Sabha on 17 April 2026, when the Constitutional Amendment Bill related to delimitation could not be passed.”
According to him, the Opposition’s unity prevented the Bill from being approved. He noted that the NDA secured only 298 votes, whereas a two-thirds majority in the 543-member House required 362 votes.
The Congress leader said, “It was humiliating and a major setback for him. He had not expected it at all. I believe that, in an effort to avenge that humiliation, Shah has launched a large-scale campaign to engineer defections within Opposition parties. He is trying to break every Opposition party.”
Ramesh further claimed, “I can assure you that they will not succeed in obtaining a two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha.”
He argued that the actions of the home minister and the BJP amount to an attack on the Constitution and democracy. “There was a time when Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was home minister. It is shameful that today a self-styled Chanakya occupying that position is engaging in such politics of defections and destabilisation,” he said.
Responding to claims by BJP ally Om Prakash Rajbhar that the Samajwadi Party could witness a split, Ramesh said this was part of a psychological game being played by the home minister. “The home minister spreads such stories to weaken others. He will not succeed. Under no circumstances will he be able to secure the two-thirds majority mark in the Lok Sabha,” he claimed.
Ramesh said the Congress is closely monitoring developments and remains in regular contact with its allies. “We are in touch with all Opposition parties. An INDIA alliance meeting was held on 8 June. Since then, Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, K.C. Venugopal and I have been in touch with Opposition leaders,” he said.
“We are also fully engaged; it is not as if we are sitting idle. We are not afraid, nor will we be intimidated. We too can play this psychological game,” Ramesh added.