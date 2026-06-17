Congress accuses Shah of ‘wrecking’ democracy, poaching anti-BJP leaders

The Congress on Wednesday launched a blistering attack on Union Home minister Amit Shah, accusing him of orchestrating a sustained campaign to weaken Opposition parties and "wreck Indian democracy" through political defections and inducements.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh alleged that Shah was intensifying efforts to engineer splits within Opposition ranks following what he described as the Home minister's "humiliation" in the Lok Sabha on 17 April, when the government failed to secure passage of the Constitution Amendment (Delimitation) Bills.

Taking to social media, Ramesh claimed that Shah's political strategy was aimed at luring elected representatives away from parties that had secured mandates on explicitly anti-BJP platforms.

"His allurements are enticing a number of those who were elected just two years ago on a strong anti-BJP agenda to now join the BJP. The incentives reportedly being extended to them are mind-boggling," Ramesh alleged.

Escalating his attack, the Congress leader accused the Home minister of running a "wholly cynical campaign" designed to fragment the Opposition.

"The Home minister is continuing his onslaught on the Opposition and his wrecking of Indian democracy. This campaign is well lubricated and, like in the mutual funds industry, offers various schemes and products suited to individual needs," Ramesh said in a sharp swipe.

"There are absolutely no limits to his depravity. But he will not succeed in his ultimate objective," he added.