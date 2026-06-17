Hoarding row erupts ahead of Rahul Gandhi’s Kota event, Gehlot alleges BJP ‘fear’
Ex-CM alleges authorities are removing publicity material for Congress leader's event on exam irregularities and the NEET paper leak
A political storm has erupted in Rajasthan ahead of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's much-anticipated interaction with students in Kota, with former chief minister Ashok Gehlot accusing the BJP government of attempting to stifle publicity for the programme by removing hoardings across the city.
Addressing reporters on Tuesday, Gehlot alleged that local authorities were systematically taking down banners and publicity material related to Gandhi's event, which is scheduled to focus on issues confronting students, including examination irregularities and the alleged NEET paper leak.
Drawing a contrast with the previous Congress government in Rajasthan, Gehlot said BJP programmes had received full administrative cooperation when publicity material was installed during the Congress regime.
"During our government, we never obstructed BJP events. Their hoardings and banners were allowed without interference. Today, publicity material for Rahul Gandhi's programme is being removed. This reflects the BJP's nervousness and insecurity," Gehlot alleged.
The Congress veteran went a step further, claiming that coaching institutes in Kota — India's coaching hub for engineering and medical aspirants — were facing pressure and that students were being discouraged from attending the programme.
"Coaching institutes have been pressured and efforts are being made to prevent students from participating. But the voice of students cannot be suppressed by removing hoardings," he said.
Gehlot described the developments as a "political conspiracy" aimed at undermining the Congress campaign, which seeks to spotlight concerns over paper leaks, recruitment scams and the growing anxiety among students preparing for competitive examinations.
Rahul Gandhi is expected to interact with students in Kota on Wednesday as part of the Congress' nationwide outreach on examination reforms and youth issues. The programme assumes significance as it comes amid continuing political sparring over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations, particularly the NEET controversy that triggered protests and legal challenges across the country.
Despite the alleged attempts to obstruct the event, Gehlot expressed confidence that large numbers of students would attend the interaction, asserting that concerns over exam transparency and fairness resonate deeply with India's youth.
With PTI inputs