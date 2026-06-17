Hoarding row erupts ahead of Rahul Gandhi’s Kota event, Gehlot alleges BJP ‘fear’

A political storm has erupted in Rajasthan ahead of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's much-anticipated interaction with students in Kota, with former chief minister Ashok Gehlot accusing the BJP government of attempting to stifle publicity for the programme by removing hoardings across the city.

Addressing reporters on Tuesday, Gehlot alleged that local authorities were systematically taking down banners and publicity material related to Gandhi's event, which is scheduled to focus on issues confronting students, including examination irregularities and the alleged NEET paper leak.

Drawing a contrast with the previous Congress government in Rajasthan, Gehlot said BJP programmes had received full administrative cooperation when publicity material was installed during the Congress regime.

"During our government, we never obstructed BJP events. Their hoardings and banners were allowed without interference. Today, publicity material for Rahul Gandhi's programme is being removed. This reflects the BJP's nervousness and insecurity," Gehlot alleged.