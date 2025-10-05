Andhra Pradesh: Cinema, caste and a political potboiler
A public spat between veteran megastars Chiranjeevi and Nandamuri Balakrishna threatens to upset the political equations in the ruling NDA coalition
The Telugu film industry, the second-largest in India after Bollywood, is often in the headlines, but for the wrong reasons. Far from being celebrated for cinematic brilliance, the news frequently revolves around the bruised and fragile egos of the stars.
Worshipped like demigods, when fandom collides with a mix of caste and power politics, it makes for a combustible mix.
The latest flashpoint? A public spat between veteran megastars Chiranjeevi and Nandamuri Balakrishna, which threatens to upset the political equations in the ruling NDA coalition in Andhra Pradesh, comprised of the Telugu Desam Party, Jana Sena and the BJP.
Balakrishna, a TDP MLA, is the son of the legendary late N.T. Rama Rao, and brother-in-law of chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, while Chiranjeevi is the elder brother of the deputy chief minister and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan, himself a popular star. The clash began in the assembly, where Balakrishna made certain disparaging remarks against Chiranjeevi, which not only evoked outrage among the megastar’s fans but also caused embarrassment to Naidu.
A routine mention in the assembly by the BJP MLA K. Srinivas, regarding a meeting of the Chiranjeevi-led film industry delegation with the then chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in 2020, soon turned into an unsavoury controversy. Srinivas claimed that Jagan had insulted the industry leaders by making them wait for a long time before giving them an audience, that too after Chiranjeevi’s firm insistence.
This evoked a sharp reaction from Balakrishna. “This is a complete lie. Jagan did not bow because Chiranjeevi insisted. Chiranjeevi was never firm with him,” he said with sarcasm, downplaying the megastar’s influence. In a damage control exercise, Naidu first ensured that Balakrishna’s remarks were expunged. He then met Pawan Kalyan at the latter’s residence.
The coalition government in the state, already under strain from financial challenges and differing ideological priorities, could ill-afford a political meltdown triggered by cinematic ego.
However, film and politics are deeply entwined in film-crazy Andhra Pradesh. Heroes are worshipped less for their craft and more for their caste identities. Fan clubs often double as political support bases and caste-based battalions.
The two dominant castes in this ecosystem are the Kammas and the Kapus — Balakrishna and Chiranjeevi being their most visible icons, respectively.
As a result, when their supporters clash, it assumes caste overtones.
The assembly drama soon spilt beyond, hence. Chiranjeevi, who is currently abroad, responded with uncharacteristic sharpness, calling Balakrishna’s comments both inaccurate and unnecessary. “He [Jagan] treated us with respect and addressed our concerns,” Chiranjeevi said in a statement. “Courtesy should not be mistaken for weakness.”
He reminded his rival that it was his intervention that led to movie ticket price hikes during the YSRCP regime, which directly benefited Balakrishna’s film Veerasimha Reddy. He even acknowledged Jagan’s support in facilitating those changes — undermining the months-long campaign by the TDP–Jana Sena–BJP alliance that painted the former CM as disrespectful toward cultural icons.
The 70-year-old star, known for restraint and politeness compared to the aggressive streak of his rival, said the meeting with Jagan was cordial. “He treated us with respect. He honoured our requests (particularly regarding the hike in movie ticket prices to help producers struggling with rising costs),” Chiranjeevi said.
In a subtle rebuke, Chiranjeevi added, “It is my nature to be polite, whether with a chief minister or a common man. I speak with mutual respect.”
His words dismantled Balakrishna’s narrative and diluted months of rhetoric from TDP–Jana Sena leaders, who had used the 2020 episode as proof of Jagan’s ‘arrogance’.
YSRCP leaders quickly seized the moment.
Former minister Perni Nani posted online:
‘Chiranjeevi’s truth exposes TDP’s lies — Jagan welcomed them with open arms.’
Chiranjeevi dismissed Balakrishna’s sarcasm as unwarranted, stressing that courtesy should not be mistaken for weakness. The incident now embarrasses the TDP, risks unsettling the Jana Sena, and deepens unease in the coalition.
Legislation on social media abuse
Meanwhile, another political storm is brewing. The state government is planning to introduce a new bill to curb social media abuse, citing concerns that existing laws are inadequate to protect victims from online vitriol and misinformation.
A Group of Ministers (GoM) headed by state home minister Vangalapudi Anita has been formed to draft recommendations for the proposed legislation with a mandate to frame a bill targeting the spread of fake news and defamatory and abusive content against individuals and public figures on digital platforms. The proposed law will also explore accountability mechanisms for social media platforms.
Both Naidu and Anita are pushing for tough measures against those misusing social media to spread hate campaigns, attack women and malign leaders. Their call follows a surge in malicious propaganda and personal attacks on political figures, including derogatory posts about Naidu, Kalyan and their families.
Naidu, citing a Karnataka High Court judgement that upheld the need for controls on digital content, insisted that abusers must face strict legal consequences. He also accused the previous YSRCP government of encouraging online smear campaigns.
Anita asserted that the government’s approach would be rooted in law, not political vendetta, promising accountability through due process. The GoM, currently in its early stages, is seeking inputs from stakeholders. It is prioritising proposals for platform accountability and mechanisms to address high-profile abuse cases. As the government tries to fight battles both online and offline, a larger question looms: Can a fragile coalition built on ambition and celebrity withstand the pressure of bruised egos and simmering caste rivalries?
