Andhra Pradesh: Cinema, caste and a political potboiler

The Telugu film industry, the second-largest in India after Bollywood, is often in the headlines, but for the wrong reasons. Far from being celebrated for cinematic brilliance, the news frequently revolves around the bruised and fragile egos of the stars.

Worshipped like demigods, when fandom collides with a mix of caste and power politics, it makes for a combustible mix.

The latest flashpoint? A public spat between veteran megastars Chiranjeevi and Nandamuri Balakrishna, which threatens to upset the political equations in the ruling NDA coalition in Andhra Pradesh, comprised of the Telugu Desam Party, Jana Sena and the BJP.

Balakrishna, a TDP MLA, is the son of the legendary late N.T. Rama Rao, and brother-in-law of chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, while Chiranjeevi is the elder brother of the deputy chief minister and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan, himself a popular star. The clash began in the assembly, where Balakrishna made certain disparaging remarks against Chiranjeevi, which not only evoked outrage among the megastar’s fans but also caused embarrassment to Naidu.