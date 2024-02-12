Andhra Pradesh leads states in public donations for Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra
Rahul Gandhi and Congress' vision for transparency in politics gains strong support in the state
Andhra Pradesh has so far donated over Rs 1.02 crore for the East-West Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi, Congress sources said on Monday.
Congress MP and party in-charge for Telangana Manickam Tagore on Monday shared the list of five states, in which Andhra Pradesh stood first with the highest public donations.
According to party sources, Andhra Pradesh donated Rs 1,02,32,907, while Rajasthan stood second with nearly Rs 86.43 lakh. Haryana, Maharashtra and Karnataka are at third, fourth and fifth positions respectively.
Tagore congratulated Andhra Pradesh Congress for leading India in BJNY donations. “Thanks to the visionary leadership of Rahul Gandhi for promoting transparency in politics, gaining strong support in Andhra Pradesh. Huge appreciation to APCC president Y.S. Sharmila Reddy for driving this initiative forward,” he said.
Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president Sharmila thanked the people of Andhra Pradesh. “From the bottom of my heart, I thank the people of Andhra Pradesh who stood at the top position, nationally, in contributing to NYAY donations. This is a shining testimony of the truth that the state trusts Congress and continues to look up to the party as a ray of hope. This is just the beginning and we shall work harder towards the cause of the state with an unbridled commitment,” she posted on ‘X’.
Sharmila was last month appointed APCC president by the Congress leadership, in what is seen as an effort to regain lost ground in Andhra Pradesh.
The Congress party was virtually wiped out from the state in 2014 owing to public anger over the bifurcation of the state. For the second successive elections in 2019, the Congress drew a blank in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly and Lok Sabha polls.
