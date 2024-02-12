Andhra Pradesh leads states in public donations for Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

Andhra Pradesh has so far donated over Rs 1.02 crore for the East-West Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi, Congress sources said on Monday.

Congress MP and party in-charge for Telangana Manickam Tagore on Monday shared the list of five states, in which Andhra Pradesh stood first with the highest public donations.

According to party sources, Andhra Pradesh donated Rs 1,02,32,907, while Rajasthan stood second with nearly Rs 86.43 lakh. Haryana, Maharashtra and Karnataka are at third, fourth and fifth positions respectively.

Tagore congratulated Andhra Pradesh Congress for leading India in BJNY donations. “Thanks to the visionary leadership of Rahul Gandhi for promoting transparency in politics, gaining strong support in Andhra Pradesh. Huge appreciation to APCC president Y.S. Sharmila Reddy for driving this initiative forward,” he said.