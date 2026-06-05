Annamalai quits BJP, launches new party ahead of Tamil Nadu polls

Former Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai has formally parted ways with the Bharatiya Janata Party and launched a new political outfit, ‘We the Leaders’, signalling the beginning of an independent political journey ahead of the next assembly elections in the state.

In a video message released on Friday, Annamalai announced that both he and his newly formed party would contest the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, marking a significant development in the state's political landscape.

The former IPS officer said his decision was driven by a desire to continue pursuing the mission that had first brought him into public life. He stated that while he joined the BJP with the aim of contributing to positive change in Tamil Nadu, he now believed a different political path was necessary to achieve that objective.

Annamalai revealed that he had informed the BJP leadership of his intention to leave the party as early as December 2025. According to him, senior leaders had requested that he remain associated with the party until the completion of the Tamil Nadu Assembly election process.

While expressing admiration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Annamalai acknowledged that he had disagreed with the BJP on several matters over the past year and a half.

Among the key differences was his long-held view that the BJP should have contested the Tamil Nadu elections independently rather than entering into an alliance with the All-India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam. He suggested that the party's electoral strategy had become a point of divergence between him and the leadership.

"I did not want to become a problem for the party," Annamalai said, explaining his decision to step away and chart a separate course.

Introducing his new platform, ‘We the Leaders’, he described his political journey as a "solo battle" and said the organisation would focus on issues affecting ordinary people while remaining rooted in Tamil Nadu's identity and aspirations.

Annamalai argued that national parties often struggle to fully understand the sentiments and expectations of the state's electorate. He said his new venture would seek to offer a people-centric political alternative focused on public welfare and governance.