‘Anti-Adivasi mindset’: Rahul Gandhi attacks BJP-RSS over tribal rights

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), accusing them of promoting an “anti-Adivasi mindset” and attempting to weaken tribal rights over land, forests and water.

Speaking at the Adivasi Professionals Conclave 2026 organised by the Adivasi Congress at Indira Bhawan, Rahul Gandhi alleged that the ruling establishment is systematically working to deprive tribal communities of their constitutional protections.

“The BJP-RSS mindset is against Adivasis,” Rahul Gandhi said, adding that there is an active effort to take away their rights over natural resources.

He claimed that Adivasis are the “original custodians of India”, describing them as the country’s deepest cultural and historical foundation. The Congress leader began his speech by paying tribute to tribal icon Birsa Munda.

Rahul Gandhi also drew a strong ideological distinction over terminology used for tribal communities, criticising the BJP and RSS for using the word “Vanvasi” instead of “Adivasi”.