‘Anti-Adivasi mindset’: Rahul Gandhi attacks BJP-RSS over tribal rights
Ruling establishment is systematically working to deprive tribal communities of their constitutional protections, alleges Congress leader
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), accusing them of promoting an “anti-Adivasi mindset” and attempting to weaken tribal rights over land, forests and water.
Speaking at the Adivasi Professionals Conclave 2026 organised by the Adivasi Congress at Indira Bhawan, Rahul Gandhi alleged that the ruling establishment is systematically working to deprive tribal communities of their constitutional protections.
“The BJP-RSS mindset is against Adivasis,” Rahul Gandhi said, adding that there is an active effort to take away their rights over natural resources.
He claimed that Adivasis are the “original custodians of India”, describing them as the country’s deepest cultural and historical foundation. The Congress leader began his speech by paying tribute to tribal icon Birsa Munda.
Rahul Gandhi also drew a strong ideological distinction over terminology used for tribal communities, criticising the BJP and RSS for using the word “Vanvasi” instead of “Adivasi”.
“The word Adivasi means the first inhabitants, the original owners of this land,” he said, arguing that the term “Vanvasi” reduces tribal identity to forest dwellers and erases their distinct culture and history.
He said such labels dilute centuries of heritage, comparing it to grouping diverse forest communities across countries under a single label. “It reduces a rich civilisation into a generic identity,” he said.
The Congress leader further said that tribal communities represent the “roots of India” and warned against attempts to erase their historical identity. He alleged that while tribal youth are encouraged to pursue modern professions like engineering and medicine, their deeper cultural history is being ignored.
“For any nation to progress, it must understand its own roots,” Rahul Gandhi said, stressing the importance of preserving tribal identity and heritage.
Reaffirming the party’s stance, he said the Congress would continue to fight for the protection of Adivasi rights and constitutional safeguards.
With IANS inputs
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