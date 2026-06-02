Rahul Gandhi accuses government of ‘cover-up’ after CBSE chairman, secretary transferred

Soon after the government transferred two top CBSE officials following the controversy over on-screen marking system of Class 12 exams, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday, 2 June, called the move a “cover-up” and demanded the removal of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan along with an independent judicial inquiry.

In a post in Hindi on X, Gandhi criticised the government for sparing the education Minister while shifting the blame onto officials. “CBSE Chairman – Transferred. CBSE Secretary – Transferred. A one-member inquiry committee – Formed. And the real culprit, Dharmendra Pradhan – Safe. Officials removed, minister spared. This isn’t accountability—it’s a cover-up,” he wrote.

He added, “Our demand remains the same: Dismiss the Education Minister and conduct an independent judicial inquiry — these aren’t some one-month-old internal files of the Modi government to be brushed aside just like that. If the Prime Minister cared about the 18.5 lakh CBSE students, Dharmendra Pradhan ji would have been removed long ago.”