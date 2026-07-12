Anti-Goonda Act comes into force in Bengal amid Opposition resistance

From Monday, 13 July, the West Bengal Public Safety and Control of Anti-Social Activities Act, 2026, widely known as the Anti-Goonda Act, will come into force across the state. Even before its implementation, the legislation has triggered a fierce political row, with leaders from the Trinamool Congress (TMC), Congress and the Left warning that it could threaten civil liberties and democratic rights.

Speaking at a preparatory meeting for the 21 July Martyrs' Day programme, TMC MP and senior lawyer Kalyan Banerjee launched a sharp attack on the government. "Those who have engaged in hooliganism themselves are the ones introducing an anti-goonda law today," he said.

He also announced that he would provide free legal assistance to TMC workers for the next year. Claiming that around 14,000 party workers and supporters had been booked in post-election cases, he said, "For the next year, I will devote my time to fighting legal cases for Trinamool workers, prioritising this over any other professional work, and I will perform this duty without charging any fee."

Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury strongly opposed the legislation and vowed to challenge it in court. "We opposed this Bill before and we oppose it now. We will go to the high court and Supreme Court if needed. This is a draconian law and should not be implemented. This law will take away the rights of the people," he said.

He also claimed that the Supreme Court had intervened in a similar law in Uttar Pradesh and expressed confidence that the judiciary would examine the West Bengal legislation as well.