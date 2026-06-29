Bengal: Anti-rowdy Bill passed amid 'police state', Rowlatt Act fears

The West Bengal Public Safety and Control of Anti-Social Activities Bill, 2026, which has already become the 'anti-gunda (rowdy)' Bill in local parlance, was passed in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly on Monday, 29 June after a heated debate, with the BJP government defending it as a necessary measure to curb anti-social activities while Opposition legislators — whatever is left of them — warned that it could become a tool to suppress dissent, enable arrests based on suspicion, and grant sweeping powers to the police.

The discussion also covered the West Bengal Maintenance of Public Order (Amendment) Bill, with members from the treasury benches and Opposition presenting sharply contrasting views.

Leading the criticism was Indian Secular Front MLA Naushad Siddique, who made it clear that he supported holding those responsible for damaging public property financially accountable. "If public property — built using taxpayers' money — is destroyed in the name of protest, compensation must be paid," he said. However, he stressed that "there should be no partiality; the process must adhere to specific rules".

Siddique argued that the proposed legislation went far beyond protecting public property and instead risked undermining democratic rights. "Will this law be used as a tool for suppression? Will dissent be treated as a crime? Will the police be granted arbitrary powers?" he asked.