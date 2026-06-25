Apologise to youth, resign for failures: Rahul on Pradhan's 'terrorist' remark

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, former Haryana Congress chief Ashok Tanwar alleged that repeated examination paper leaks had severely undermined the credibility of the country's education system. "The issue of exam integrity must be addressed seriously. Students' futures should not be put at risk, and there is a need for greater accountability in such matters," Tanwar said.

NSUI (National Students' Union of India) national president Vinod Jakhar said the campaign would seek direct feedback from students across the country. "We will directly engage with students and youth to understand their concerns and suggestions regarding the education system. Their voices will be compiled and forwarded to top leadership," Jakhar said, adding that the party had also issued a missed-call number to collect suggestions on education sector reforms.

Earlier in the day, Gandhi hit out at Pradhan over his alleged description of protesting students as "terrorists", saying the minister should apologise to crores of young people and resign over his "failures".

The Lok Sabha LoP said the BJP's politics was to label anyone who questioned the government as a traitor. "Intoxicated by the arrogance of power, the Modi government has reached a point where the education minister labels students demanding their rights, fair examinations, and a secure future as 'terrorists'," Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on X.