Approach LS Speaker before no-confidence motion: Abhishek Banerjee

Trinamool Congress MP and national general-secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Tuesday said his party is willing to support a no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, but insisted the Opposition should first formally present its concerns to him before initiating removal proceedings.

Speaking to reporters within the Parliament House complex, the Diamond Harbour MP argued that Birla ought to be given an opportunity to respond to complaints — among them the suspension of eight MPs — before the Opposition escalates the matter.

Opposition parties earlier in the day submitted a notice seeking to move a resolution to remove Birla, accusing him of conducting House proceedings in a “blatantly partisan” manner and misusing the constitutional office by making “blatantly false” allegations against Congress members.

The notice was handed to Lok Sabha secretary-general Utpal Kumar Singh by Congress deputy leader Gaurav Gogoi, chief whip K. Suresh and whip Mohamed Jawed on behalf of several parties, including the Congress, Samajwadi Party and DMK.

TMC MPs did not attach their signatures and were not part of the submission. Clarifying the party’s position, Banerjee said, “The All India Trinamool Congress has no problem signing the no-confidence motion against the Speaker. All 28 MPs will sign it.”