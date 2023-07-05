Around 12 current and former MLAs join Congress in Haryana

The Congress in Haryana on Wednesday got a major shot in the arm as three former legislators, a municipality Chairman, at least 12 sitting and former councillors joined the party, giving a strong blow to the BJP-JJP and the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD).

These leaders joined the party here in the presence of Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda, state President Udaibhan and MP Deepender Hooda.

Welcoming everyone to the party, Bhupinder Hooda said the coalition government “is now a guest for a few months”.

Former Union Minister Jai Prakash, former minister Ashok Arora and former MP Sushil Indora were present on the occasion.