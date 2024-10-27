Arvind Kejriwal accuses BJP of orchestrating ‘attack’ on him

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday, 26 October, accused the BJP of orchestrating the "attack" on him during his 'padyatra' in west Delhi's Vikaspuri a day ago and challenged the saffron party to prove its strength by contesting the Assembly polls.

The AAP has claimed Arvind Kejriwal was allegedly attacked by "BJP goons" during his 'padyatra' campaign on Friday.

Reiterating AAP's claims, Kejriwal told a gathering at Badli in northwest Delhi, "Yesterday, they (BJP) attacked me using their goons in Vikaspuri."

"Do you want to kill me? If you have the strength, contest the elections," he said, attacking the saffron party.

The AAP supremo further urged the voters to not vote for the saffron party, claiming that the BJP will shut down all the free schemes provided by him.

"If you vote for the BJP by mistake, they will shut down your children's schools and start sending you electricity bills of Rs 10,000. The people of Delhi have to decide whether they want to vote for those who work or those who stop work," Kejriwal said.