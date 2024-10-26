BJP wants Kejriwal dead: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday alleged a "deep conspiracy" to eliminate its convener and ex-Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, and warned that the BJP would be responsible if anything happened to him.

On Friday, AAP leaders had claimed Kejriwal was attacked by "BJP goons" during his padayatra campaign in west Delhi's Vikaspuri. Kejriwal, however, said despite the Vikaspuri incident, he would continue the padayatra campaign as per schedule. The police can take cognisance of the incident and conduct its probe, he said, adding that the AAP was taking legal advice for further action in the matter.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh alleged that BJP leaders are supporting Kejriwal's "attackers" and at a press conference, said "police complicity in the incident clearly shows a deep conspiracy to kill Kejriwal. The BJP has become an enemy of his life".

He asserted that Kejriwal would "neither stop nor bow down" and continue to fight for the people of Delhi, but said if anything happened to Kejriwal, the BJP would be responsible for it. Even if Kejriwal got a scratch, Delhi's people would take revenge on the BJP, he added.