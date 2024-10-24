Kejriwal to campaign for INDIA bloc parties in Maharashtra, Jharkhand: AAP

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal will campaign for INDIA bloc parties in the Assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, party sources said on Thursday, 24 October.

Kejriwal will particularly campaign for Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) partners -- the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and Sharad Pawar's NCP-SP -- in Maharashtra, the sources said.

AAP is a constituent of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), which was formed before the Lok Sabha polls.

Sources in AAP claimed that the party was contacted by the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the NCP-SP for campaigning by Kejriwal in Maharashtra.