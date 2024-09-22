Arvind Kejriwal lashes out at PM Modi, BJP; poses five questions to RSS chief

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday, 22 September, lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking the RSS if it agreed with the BJP's politics of using central agencies to break up parties and topple opposition governments, and inducting "corrupt" leaders into its fold.

In his first 'Janta ki Adalat' public meeting at Jantar Mantar following his resignation as Delhi chief minister, Kejriwal asked five questions to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, including if the BJP's rule on age of retirement also applied to Modi as it did for LK Advani.

He questioned Bhagwat if he agreed with the BJP's politics of calling politicians "corrupt" and then inducting them into its fold.

Kejriwal, in another question, asked Bhagwat how he felt when BJP chief JP Nadda said his party did not need the RSS, which is the saffron party's ideological mentor.