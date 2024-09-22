Haryana: Contrary to BJP designs, Congress to gain from AAP’s entry

BJP supporters appeared more stoked by Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s release on bail than AAP (Aam Aadmi Party) supporters. The reason for their excitement became clearer as members of the BJP’s formidable army of trolls began speculating on social media about how Kejriwal’s release would harm the Congress’ prospects in Haryana, which goes to the polls on 5 October.

BJP supporters banking on Kejriwal’s appeal to bail their party out? What a priceless moment.

Talks of seat adjustment between the Congress and AAP had broken down even before Kejriwal was granted bail. Amidst reports that the Congress was ready to offer only four of the 90 Assembly seats to AAP, the latter announced it would be putting up candidates in all seats. Congress MP Deepender Hooda explained to a TV channel that talks broke down because AAP began releasing its list of candidates even while negotiations were on.

Some reports claimed that AAP was demanding specific seats, such as Kalayat, which the Congress was unwilling to concede; others pointed to an internal survey which concluded that an alliance with AAP would be disadvantageous, given its insignificant support base in Haryana.

A similar situation had cropped up during the last Lok Sabha elections. In Delhi, the Congress and AAP had eventually reached an agreement on seats, but neither party gained much. In Punjab, no agreement was reached, which ultimately worked in the Congress’s favour, as the Lok Sabha results indicated.

Election data show that AAP’s position in Haryana is not comparable to its standing in Punjab or Delhi. As a bipolar contest between the Congress and BJP builds up in the state, AAP’s influence might actually dwindle further.

This hasn’t stopped AAP from contesting as energetically in Haryana as in the other states. Perhaps because, as a national party, contesting multiple elections is crucial to maintain its status, even if it garners a small percentage of votes.