BJP’s many troubles in Haryana: Leadership crisis, protests, infighting

As Haryana gears up for its upcoming assembly elections, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) finds itself in a precarious position.

Facing widespread anti-incumbency, coupled with intense protests on behalf of the women wrestlers and the still-disgruntled farmers, the ruling party's victory is increasingly in doubt.

The internal fissures within the BJP have deepened the party's electoral troubles in the poll-bound state.

In a clear signal of shifting dynamics within the BJP in Haryana, Prime Minister Modi’s Kurukshetra rally in the state raised eyebrows when he chose not to mention former chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Khattar, who has led the state for two terms, was notably absent from the prime minister's address himself. Meanwhile, Modi heaped praise on Nayab Saini, an OBC leader and the BJP’s chosen face for the upcoming assembly elections.

The omission of Khattar, coupled with the removal of his photographs from campaign materials, has created a stir in political circles, signalling an internal churn within the BJP.

Khattar’s sidelining in the campaign may have perplexed his supporters, but it also sent a clear message: the BJP is keen on restructuring its leadership in Haryana.

A known face, Khattar had initially helped the BJP make inroads into Jat-dominated Haryana politics despite not being of the community himself. However, his tenure has been marked by several controversies, including his handling of the farmers' protests.

Meanwhile Saini’s promotion as the chief ministerial candidate is seen as a strategic move to woo OBC voters, but has triggered infighting within the BJP.

Senior leader and home minister Anil Vij has made his ambitions clear too, openly staking his claim to the chief minister’s post. Vij’s declaration has further exposed cracks in the saffron party.