BJP’s many troubles in Haryana: Leadership crisis, protests, infighting
Even as anti-incumbency erodes the party's support base, the tug-of-war between Vij and Saini factions is further dividing the party
As Haryana gears up for its upcoming assembly elections, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) finds itself in a precarious position.
Facing widespread anti-incumbency, coupled with intense protests on behalf of the women wrestlers and the still-disgruntled farmers, the ruling party's victory is increasingly in doubt.
The internal fissures within the BJP have deepened the party's electoral troubles in the poll-bound state.
In a clear signal of shifting dynamics within the BJP in Haryana, Prime Minister Modi’s Kurukshetra rally in the state raised eyebrows when he chose not to mention former chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar.
Khattar, who has led the state for two terms, was notably absent from the prime minister's address himself. Meanwhile, Modi heaped praise on Nayab Saini, an OBC leader and the BJP’s chosen face for the upcoming assembly elections.
The omission of Khattar, coupled with the removal of his photographs from campaign materials, has created a stir in political circles, signalling an internal churn within the BJP.
Khattar’s sidelining in the campaign may have perplexed his supporters, but it also sent a clear message: the BJP is keen on restructuring its leadership in Haryana.
A known face, Khattar had initially helped the BJP make inroads into Jat-dominated Haryana politics despite not being of the community himself. However, his tenure has been marked by several controversies, including his handling of the farmers' protests.
Meanwhile Saini’s promotion as the chief ministerial candidate is seen as a strategic move to woo OBC voters, but has triggered infighting within the BJP.
Senior leader and home minister Anil Vij has made his ambitions clear too, openly staking his claim to the chief minister’s post. Vij’s declaration has further exposed cracks in the saffron party.
Saini, who is now being positioned as the face of the BJP’s campaign, is a political outsider compared to both Khattar and Vij.
While his OBC background makes him a crucial figure in the BJP’s electoral calculus, his ascent has created resentment among Khattar loyalists and long-serving BJP leaders in the state.
Per Haryana watchers, the leadership’s decision to sideline Khattar, in favor of projecting Saini, has not gone down well with sections of the party, deepening internal discord just as the election approaches.
Beyond internal strife, the BJP is grappling with the fallout of widespread anti-incumbency after a decade of uninterrupted rule.
Farmers, who were at the forefront of the massive protests against the controversial farm laws, remain a significant challenge for the ruling party. Their grievances, which have been simmering for years, were only exacerbated by the BJP’s handling of the protests.
Haryana’s rural electorate, many of whom felt alienated by the farm laws and the government’s initial response, continue to hold the BJP responsible for their economic woes.
The women wrestlers’ protest, another issue that has captured national attention, has added to the BJP’s troubles. The protests, which involved prominent athletes from Haryana accusing a senior BJP MP and then president of the Wrestling Federation of India of sexual harassment, have shaken the state’s perception of the party. The BJP’s perceived indifference to these protests has alienated both women and youth voters, especially given the state prides itself on its sporting achievements.
Both movements have struck at the heart of the BJP’s voter base, making it increasingly difficult for the party to rebuild its image before the elections. The discontent among farmers and athletes is now interwoven with a broader anti-incumbency sentiment that threatens to upend the party’s prospects.
As the BJP leadership tries to navigate through the internal power struggles and public discontent, the road ahead looks treacherous. Anti-incumbency, compounded by the protests, has eroded the party’s support base. The internal tug-of-war between factions led by Vij and the central leadership’s endorsement of Saini as the next chief ministerial candidate has only further divided the party.
If the current trends persist, the BJP could be headed for a major setback in Haryana, where it has governed for a decade, believe political watchers.
