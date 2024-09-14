Haryana: Caste alliances crumble, BJP struggles as leaders abandon ship

It’s not a wave of resignations — it’s a spate. On 8 September, G.L. Sharma, vice-president of Haryana’s BJP state unit, stepped down. Over 250 officials followed suit, all of them joining the Congress. This marked the fifth consecutive day of mass resignations from the BJP, among them state cabinet ministers, sitting MLAs and influential leaders at both state and district levels.

On 4 September, the BJP had released its first list of 67 candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections, sparking a series of internal revolts that continue unabated. But the exodus and unrest began well before the release of the first list, fuelled by dissatisfaction with party leadership (and its decisions) as well as the buzz that the BJP is facing defeat in the election.

Throughout the state’s history, the BJP has never been a dominant force. In Haryana’s first Assembly election in 1967, its predecessor, the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, won 12 out of 81 seats. As the farming community’s influence grew, the BJP’s steadily diminished. Apart from a few instances where it formed alliances in the name of opposition unity, the BJP’s seat count has generally remained in single digits.

This dynamic shifted in 2014, during what many refer to as the ‘Modi wave’. In Haryana, this was reflected in the formation of what is often called an anti-Jat alliance at the state level.

A few months ago, during the Lok Sabha elections, a YouTuber from Haryana provided an insightful explanation of this strategy. He pointed out that while the BJP typically polarises society against Muslims across the country, the Muslim population in Haryana is minimal, except in Nuh district. So, who could they ‘other’? The BJP picked on the Jat population.